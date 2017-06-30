College News -

Rebecca J. Suhr of Little Mountain, Emily H. Senn of Newberry, Ashley C. Lake of Prosperity, and Hailey N. Mundell of Prosperity were named to the President's List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester. Newberry: Elizabeth C. Bratton, Elizabeth E. Derric, Carman M. Franklin, Jack C. Huggins, Pedro J. Lopez, Carli Elizabeth Ruffand Benjamin M. Werts.

