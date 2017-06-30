Bridge work to shut down lanes on Hig...

Bridge work to shut down lanes on Highway 29 in Spartanburg Co.

15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said bridge work will close northbound lanes on Highway 29 in Spartanburg County from July 10 through 14. Crews will be working to replace the bridge approach on U.S. 29 at Groce Road.

