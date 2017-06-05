USC Upstate honors are students -
The following students from the Union County area have been named to the Spring 2017 Chancellor's and Dean's lists at the University of South Carolina Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC