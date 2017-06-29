USC Upstate, BMW partner to offer Academic Outreach Camp to rising seniors
Rising high school seniors in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Greenville counties will tour BMW and test their driving skills on Wednesday. The two-week Academic Outreach Camp sponsored by the University of South Carolina Upstate, BMW Manufacturing, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare and American Credit Acceptance, will allow 30 seniors to showcase their math and science skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14)
|Jun 23
|Lammy
|9
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May '17
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May '17
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC