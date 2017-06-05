UMC receives $25,000 grant -
Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Health Care System Representatives of the 30 organizations and programs awarded a total of $646,000 in grants by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation for 2017 pose for a picture with their awards. The awards were presented during the Foundation's annual awards ceremony held Wednesday morning at the Piedmont Club in Spartanburg.
Read more at The Union Daily Times.
