Two receive degrees from Wofford -
Two Union County area residents are among the more than 300 students to receive degrees from Wofford College this year. In a statement released last week Wofford College announced that it had conferred degrees to 367 graduates at the 163rd Commencement Exercises on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
