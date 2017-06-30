Troopers: Driver cited in crash killi...

Troopers: Driver cited in crash killing Spartanburg officer on motorcycle

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been issued a citation in a collision killing Spartanburg Master Police Officer Jason Harris. Harris was severely injured while riding on a motorcycle on Union Street on Apr. 12. Troopers said Harris' 2011 Kawasaki crashed into a 2004 Ford turning into a private driveway.

