Thiele To Little Rock

Thiele To Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Radio Ink

Peter Thiele is the new PD for Cumulus' Newsradio 102.9 KARN in Little Rock. Thiele has programmed spoken-word stations in New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Greenville/Spartanburg, SC, and Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May 24 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC