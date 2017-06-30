Spartanburg tourism leaders prep for ...

Spartanburg tourism leaders prep for Panthers training camp

In less than a month, Panthers players will head to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. Cribbs Kitchen's general manager, Steven Horvath says the rush of fans and players helps them through a slow period.

