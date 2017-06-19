Spartanburg police searching for apro...

Spartanburg police searching for apron-wearing bank robber

Friday

Officers said around 3 p.m. they were called to The Founders Federal Credit Union on Church Street after a robbery. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who entered the credit union in an apron with dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.

