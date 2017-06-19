Spartanburg man gets 18 year sentence for selling drugs
According to a press release from Solicitor Barry Barnette's office, 52-year-old Walter James Dawkins pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Wednesday. His charges included 2 counts of trafficking heroin, 2 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, third offense possession of crack cocaine, second offense possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and third offense possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
