Spartanburg Co. teacher arrested on multiple child porn charges
Jerry Blaxton, 54, on Inman was arrested Thursday and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. On Thursday, June 22, 2017, High Point Academy Administration was informed of the arrest of robotics teacher Jerry Blaxton by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
