Sex offender admits to murdering preg...

Sex offender admits to murdering pregnant woman found burned in Spartanburg

Monday Jun 5

A registered sex offender accused of beating a pregnant woman to death and setting her body on fire in Spartanburg appeared in court on Monday. Wilford Lee Jr. was charged with murder in September 2015 after investigators found the body of Christina Humphries, 28, on a trail between South Center and Michael streets.

