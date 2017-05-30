SC man who hid cameras in bathroom to register as sex offender
A Spartanburg man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at Delaney's Irish Pub won't serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week. Kevin Allen Parker, 32, of 442 Aspencreek Circle, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of voyeurism and one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
