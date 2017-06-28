Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufact...

Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufacturing Facility In South Carolina, Create 1,000 Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Caller

Samsung announced plans to build a $380 million manufacturing facility in South Carolina Wednesday, where it will employ close to 1,000 new workers by 2020. The South Korean-based electronics corporation said that the announcement was part of a larger plan to expand its U.S. holdings and operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14) Jun 23 Lammy 9
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May '17 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May '17 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC