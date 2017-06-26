Report: South Carolina arts groups sp...

Report: South Carolina arts groups spend more than $300 million a year

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Post and Courier

Americans for the Arts, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that provides support to arts groups across the country, just published its latest economic impact report, "Arts and Economic Prosperity 5." The report presents 2015 data collected from 341 cities, counties and regions, including Charleston, Columbia and Spartanburg areas as well as York County in South Carolina. "Nationally, the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $166.3 billion of economic activity during 2015: $63.8 billion in spending by arts and cultural organizations and an additional $102.5 billion in event-related expenditures by their audiences," states Americans for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14) Jun 23 Lammy 9
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May '17 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May '17 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC