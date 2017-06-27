Police seek help to locate driver they say is illegally dumping garbage in city of Spartanburg
Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department are asking for public assistance in locating a driver they say has been illegally dumping trash on the city's South side. Investigators say the male driver around 30 to 40 years of age has been dumping trash on Hill Street and Railroad Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14)
|Jun 23
|Lammy
|9
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May '17
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May '17
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC