Police seek help to locate driver they say is illegally dumping garbage in city of Spartanburg

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department are asking for public assistance in locating a driver they say has been illegally dumping trash on the city's South side. Investigators say the male driver around 30 to 40 years of age has been dumping trash on Hill Street and Railroad Street.

