Police investigating after 2 found shot at Spartanburg apartments

Friday Jun 16

Officers said they were dispatched to the complex on Norris Street around 11:15 p.m. where they located two male victims who suffered gunshot wounds. According to the police report, one witness said she heard approximately 10 gunshots and came outside to see a man in all black running away from the scene.

