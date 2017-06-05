News 43 mins ago 11:27 p.m.Video shows moment woman was freed from serial killer
A video released by prosecutors shows the moment that a South Carolina woman was rescued from a storage unit last year. The recorded confessions of South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp and the rescue of one of his victims, Anderson resident Kala Brown, were among the hundreds of records made public late Friday by the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC