News 43 mins ago 11:27 p.m.Video shows moment woman was freed from serial killer

A video released by prosecutors shows the moment that a South Carolina woman was rescued from a storage unit last year. The recorded confessions of South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp and the rescue of one of his victims, Anderson resident Kala Brown, were among the hundreds of records made public late Friday by the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

