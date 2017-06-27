Multiple fire units respond to blaze at Spartanburg Co. home
The blaze started in the kitchen of a home located on the 100 block of Walker Road in Spartanburg County around 9:30 p.m., fire officials say. The Campobello Fire Department, Inman Fire Department and New Prospect Fire Department responded to the fire.
