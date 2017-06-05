Lawsuit filed after woman's death at ...

Lawsuit filed after woman's death at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

16 hrs ago

An attorney representing the estate of a woman who died at Spartanburg County Detention Center has filed suit against Spartanburg County, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the Spartanburg County Detention Services Division and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The South Carolina Law Enforcement led the investigation into the death of Elizabeth Ashley Harmon, who was found deceased in a cell at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on June 7, 2015.

