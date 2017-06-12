Installing a hand rail at City Hall -
The Union Times City of Union Utility Department personnel work to install a handrail along the ramp leading up to the entrance of the City of Union Municipal Building. The installation of the railing is designed to help make the building more handicapped accessible and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
