Here's What's Cooking

In the summer of 1969 my husband Royce and I accompanied his parents on a trip to Spartanburg, SC to visit Claude and Corrie Edwards. Royce's father had been stationed in Spartanburg in during World War II, and when he learned that his wife and baby son were coming to join him, he rented a room from Mr. and Mrs. Edwards for his young family to live in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.