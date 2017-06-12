Here's What's Cooking
In the summer of 1969 my husband Royce and I accompanied his parents on a trip to Spartanburg, SC to visit Claude and Corrie Edwards. Royce's father had been stationed in Spartanburg in during World War II, and when he learned that his wife and baby son were coming to join him, he rented a room from Mr. and Mrs. Edwards for his young family to live in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC