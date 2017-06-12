Groups receive $11,000 from BREC -
Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard presents Union County Sheriff David Taylor with a check for $4,000. The donation to the Sheriff's Office is part of a total of $20,000 distributed by Broad River Electric Charities at the beginning of this month to 12 local organizations and agencies that provide assistance to the residents of the upstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC