Groups receive $11,000 from BREC -

Groups receive $11,000 from BREC -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard presents Union County Sheriff David Taylor with a check for $4,000. The donation to the Sheriff's Office is part of a total of $20,000 distributed by Broad River Electric Charities at the beginning of this month to 12 local organizations and agencies that provide assistance to the residents of the upstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May 24 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC