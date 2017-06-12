Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 12, 2017
Bolden, Darrell Randy Leander 6/8/71 of 126 Watson Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, bench warrant Burdette, Daniel Robert, 11/11/88 of 755 Cowlford Road, Spartanburg SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant Casillas, Giovanni Figueroa, 8/15/88 of 145 Allendale Street, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, DUS, open container Chastine, David Matthew, 4/25/85 of 515 Circle Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Franklin, Joseph Eugene, 6/29/69 of 309 Hunter Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting, malicious damage to property Green, Jamal Lamont, 4/27/93 of 207 New Market Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; shoplifting, bench warrant Hampton, Ashley Nicole, 2/6/85 of 1401 Phoenix Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for Bench warrant, ... (more)
