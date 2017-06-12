Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ju...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Bolden, Darrell Randy Leander 6/8/71 of 126 Watson Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, bench warrant Burdette, Daniel Robert, 11/11/88 of 755 Cowlford Road, Spartanburg SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant Casillas, Giovanni Figueroa, 8/15/88 of 145 Allendale Street, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, DUS, open container Chastine, David Matthew, 4/25/85 of 515 Circle Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Franklin, Joseph Eugene, 6/29/69 of 309 Hunter Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting, malicious damage to property Green, Jamal Lamont, 4/27/93 of 207 New Market Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; shoplifting, bench warrant Hampton, Ashley Nicole, 2/6/85 of 1401 Phoenix Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for Bench warrant, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May 24 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC