Feds investigate how serial killer am...

Feds investigate how serial killer amassed weapons

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Federal agents want to know how a convicted felon who became a serial killer in South Carolina managed to collect an arsenal of weapons. Todd Kohlhepp was arrested last fall after deputies rescued a missing woman chained up inside a shipping container on his rural property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14) Jun 23 Lammy 9
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May '17 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May '17 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC