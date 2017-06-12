Federal law has South Carolina cops searching cars on interstates for drug money
Police with a drug-sniffing dog inspect the luggage carried by a tour bus in March during "Rolling Thunder," an annual week-long operation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff in which federal, state and local authorities stop vehicles on Interstates 85 and 26. In 2017, 1,110 vehicles were stopped and 158 were subsequently searched, in some cases leading to seizures of drugs, cash and contraband such as counterfeit goods. Alex Hicks Jr./Spartanburg Herald-Journal This is the Hampton County Sheriff's Department's photo of $1.7 million in cash seized after a 2015 traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC