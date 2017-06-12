Federal law has South Carolina cops searching cars on interstates for drug money

Police with a drug-sniffing dog inspect the luggage carried by a tour bus in March during "Rolling Thunder," an annual week-long operation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff in which federal, state and local authorities stop vehicles on Interstates 85 and 26. In 2017, 1,110 vehicles were stopped and 158 were subsequently searched, in some cases leading to seizures of drugs, cash and contraband such as counterfeit goods. Alex Hicks Jr./Spartanburg Herald-Journal This is the Hampton County Sheriff's Department's photo of $1.7 million in cash seized after a 2015 traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.