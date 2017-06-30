Dona t hesitate to report abuse -

Yesterday

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center The sadness on this woman's face is a commentary on the reality of abuse and the physical and emotional suffering it causes its victims. At Spartanburg Regional Medical Center emergency room nurses who suspect a patient they are treating is the victim of abuse call in forensic nurses known as SANE - Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners whose training combines that of a registered nurse with the forensic aspects of a scientific investigation of the trauma inflicted during acts of violence.

