Deputies searching for missing Rock Hill man
Rickie E. Boheler, 61, has been missing from his home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill since around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Lammy
|9
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May '17
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May '17
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC