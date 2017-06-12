Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by se...

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer

Read more: Bellingham Herald

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

