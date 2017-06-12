Deputies: Chase ends in crash, arrest...

Deputies: Chase ends in crash, arrest in Spartanburg Co.

18 hrs ago

Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested after leading them on a chase in a stolen pickup truck early Tuesday morning. Deputies said they tried to pull the vehicle over in the River Street area but the pickup, a Ford F-150 that matched a description for a suspect's vehicle in another case, did not stop.

