Children attend Tennis Camp -
Photo courtesy of Rachel Gallman USPTA Pro Brad Tate's Tennis Camp was held the first two weeks of June at the tennis courts of Union County High School. Pictured are Tate and assistant Rachel Gallman along with camp participants Jase Gallman and Tysen Ward, Jeb Gallman, Katie Cook, and Savannah Kimbrell.
