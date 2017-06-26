BMW's all-new X3 SUV is ready to battle Audi and Mercedes
On Monday, BMW unveiled the all-new 2018 X3 SUV at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Since its introduction in 2003, the X3 has developed into one of BMW's most important models.
