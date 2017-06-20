BMW Spartanburg plant now largest man...

BMW Spartanburg plant now largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network

43 min ago Read more: Green Car Congress

On 23 June 1992, the BMW Group announced its decision to build its US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Continuous expansion of the plant with extensive additions and the decision to build the successful BMW X models in Spartanburg have made the plant the largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network within the space of 25 years.

