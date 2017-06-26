BMW Courts Trump by Showing Off Revam...

BMW Courts Trump by Showing Off Revamped Made-in-America SUV

51 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

BMW AG is bolstering its best defense against Donald Trump's trade tiff with Germany, boosting its investment and employment in America and even inviting the president to join the party. The German automaker unveiled Monday the revamped X3 sport utility vehicle at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and announced plans to increase spending and create another 1,000 jobs.

