BMW Announces $600 Million Investment Into South Carolina Plant
German-based automaker BMW announced Monday it would invest $600 million in its Spartanburg, S.C., plant between 2018 and 2021. The announcement comes as the company celebrates 25 years of operation at the South Carolina location.
