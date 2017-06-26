BMW Announces $600 Million Investment...

BMW Announces $600 Million Investment Into South Carolina Plant

Read more: The Daily Caller

German-based automaker BMW announced Monday it would invest $600 million in its Spartanburg, S.C., plant between 2018 and 2021. The announcement comes as the company celebrates 25 years of operation at the South Carolina location.

