Bay Area GRAIL's Billion Gamble on th...

Bay Area GRAIL's Billion Gamble on the Perfect Cancer Test

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

The posters in the clinic at Gibbs Cancer Center, a regional hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, say "Help Stop Cancer." Volunteers who agree to donate blood will receive a $25 gift card and their donation will help "determine if a new blood test can be used to detect cancer earlier."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Sun Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May 24 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC