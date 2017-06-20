AG: Spartanburg Co. man accused of di...

AG: Spartanburg Co. man accused of distributing child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said a Spartanburg County man is facing 10 charges connected to a child pornography investigation. Preston Allen Neal, 20, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators said they revealed he had distributed images of child porn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14) Jun 23 Lammy 9
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May '17 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May '17 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC