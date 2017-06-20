AG: Spartanburg Co. man accused of distributing child porn
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said a Spartanburg County man is facing 10 charges connected to a child pornography investigation. Preston Allen Neal, 20, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators said they revealed he had distributed images of child porn.
