20 graduate from USC Upstate

In a statement released last week, the University of South Carolina Upstate announced that it had recognized its May graduates during commencement exercises held May 2 on the Quad behind the John C. Stockwell Administration Building. USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor's degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master's degrees in education, informatics, and nursing.

