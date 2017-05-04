Upstate dance teacher 'Miss Marion' passes away at 91
The Upstate is saying goodbye to Spartanburg dance teacher Marion Finke Feinstein, known by thousands of her students as "Miss Marion". Miss Marion's School of Dance recently celebrated a huge milestone with its 70th year anniversary in Spartanburg.
