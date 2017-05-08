Upstate community builds family new home after house destroyed, child taken in fire
After a house fire destroyed an Upstate family's home and took the life of a child, the community came together to help the family rebuild and heal with the construction of a new home. Stephen Sampson lost his home and his daughter in a fire in Spartanburg County in late January.
