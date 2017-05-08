Upstate chambers visit capitol

10 hrs ago Read more: Easley Progress

In addition to exploring the grounds of the Statehouse itself, the group also attended legislative sessions, watching debates in both the House and the Senate. Members of Upstate Chambers of Commerce met in Columbia on Wednesday for a day at the Statehouse, an annual event designed to promote understanding and participation in state government.

Spartanburg, SC

