Upstate chambers visit capitol
In addition to exploring the grounds of the Statehouse itself, the group also attended legislative sessions, watching debates in both the House and the Senate. Members of Upstate Chambers of Commerce met in Columbia on Wednesday for a day at the Statehouse, an annual event designed to promote understanding and participation in state government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC