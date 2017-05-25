Two South Carolina School Leaders Receive Top Honors

Greenville County Schools' Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster, has been named the 2018 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year, and Spartanburg School District 7's Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Terry Pruitt, has been named District Level Administrator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators . "What a fantastic and well deserved honor for our Superintendent and for our district," said Greenville County Schools Board Chair Crystal Ball O'Conner.

