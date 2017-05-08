Two more Upstate Walmarts add free online grocery pickup
The service was first launched in the Upstate in August 2016 at select Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in Greenville, Anderson, Simpsonville and Travelers Rest. Now, shoppers at the Spartanburg Walmart stores on East Main Street and Cedar Springs Road will also be able to shop online and set a time to pick up their grocery order.
