Two inducted into Psi Beta

On April 4, 2017, 29 Spartanburg Methodist College students were inducted into Psi Beta, the national Psychology honor society for students at two-year colleges. Membership in Psi Beta requires an overall GPA of 3.25, completion of 12 academic hours with a B average in Psychology 101 and/or Psychology 201 and a high standard of personal behavior and integrity is required.

