Trump Calls Germany "Very Bad" for Se...

Trump Calls Germany "Very Bad" for Selling Millions of Cars in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Motor Trend

At a meeting with European Union leaders, President Donald Trump reportedly called Germany "very bad" for selling millions of cars in the U.S. "The Germans are bad, very bad. See the millions of cars they are selling to the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) Wed One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC