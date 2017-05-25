Trump Blasts German Carmakers' U.S. Sales and Threatens Barriers
German carmakers found themselves at the receiving end of renewed attacks by President Donald Trump, who reportedly chided them for selling too many vehicles in the U.S., contributing to a lopsided German trade surplus that's hurting the U.S. economy. "The Germans are bad, very bad," Trump told EU officials in a closed-door meeting, Der Spiegel reported, citing unidentified attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC