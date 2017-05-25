Trump Blasts German Carmakers' U.S. S...

Trump Blasts German Carmakers' U.S. Sales and Threatens Barriers

German carmakers found themselves at the receiving end of renewed attacks by President Donald Trump, who reportedly chided them for selling too many vehicles in the U.S., contributing to a lopsided German trade surplus that's hurting the U.S. economy. "The Germans are bad, very bad," Trump told EU officials in a closed-door meeting, Der Spiegel reported, citing unidentified attendees.

