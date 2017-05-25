The 'Very Bad' Germans Export A Ton Of American-Built Cars
Yesterday, noted local President of the United States and admirer of Grimace Donald Trump made the bold claim that Germans are 'very bad' and threatened to halt sales in the U.S. of German cars. The truth is, though, that German car companies build a crapton of cars in America, and are the biggest exporter, by value, of cars from the U.S. If you compute the total dollar value of cars exported from the United States, you'll find that we export $53.8 billion worth of automobiles .
