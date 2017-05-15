South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy drops ...

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy drops from FBI consideration

In a statement Monday, Gowdy, the 4th District Republican from Spartanburg, said he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he held a "firm conviction that I would not be the right person." "Our country and the women and men of the FBI deserve a director with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth," Gowdy's statement read.

