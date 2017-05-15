South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy drops from FBI consideration

In a statement Monday, Gowdy, the 4th District Republican from Spartanburg, said he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he held a "firm conviction that I would not be the right person." "Our country and the women and men of the FBI deserve a director with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth," Gowdy's statement read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.