South Carolina Mom Beats 6-Year-Old S...

South Carolina Mom Beats 6-Year-Old Son Over Forgotten Mother's...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A South Carolina woman was charged with physically assaulting her young child after the boy innocently gifted his grandmother with a handmade Mother's Day card, but failed to do the same for her. Shontrell Murphy of Spartanburg was arrested on child cruelty charges Thursday, May 11, the New York Daily News reports, after the 30-year-old owned up to beating her son, 6, as punishment for not having a Mother's Day card to give her prior to the holiday weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC