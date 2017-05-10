South Carolina Mom Beats 6-Year-Old Son Over Forgotten Mother's...
A South Carolina woman was charged with physically assaulting her young child after the boy innocently gifted his grandmother with a handmade Mother's Day card, but failed to do the same for her. Shontrell Murphy of Spartanburg was arrested on child cruelty charges Thursday, May 11, the New York Daily News reports, after the 30-year-old owned up to beating her son, 6, as punishment for not having a Mother's Day card to give her prior to the holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC